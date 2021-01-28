– Vietnam recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 28, including 84 domestically-transmitted cases and seven imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.The locally-transmitted cases were detected in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, with the first two cases being Patient No. 1,552, a 34-year-old woman in Hung Dao commune, Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, and Patient No. 1,553, a 31-year-old man in Hong Ha ward, Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city.Meanwhile, the seven imported cases were a Costa Rican expert entering Vietnam from the US on January 24, and six Vietnamese returning home from the US on January 13.So far, Vietnam has seen 777 domestically-transmitted cases.Also on January 28, five patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,430. Death toll has maintained at 35.Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 10 have been tested negative for the coronavirus once, 14 others twice and 12 thrice.At present, 21,636 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.