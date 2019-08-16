The State holds 65 percent of the charter capital of the Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a list of 93 State-owned enterprises which will be equitised from now to the end of 2020.Accordingly, the State holds at least 65 percent of the charter capital in four SOE enterprises, such as the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), the Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited, the Vietnam Northern Food Corporation, and the Mineral One Member Co., Ltd.The State will hold at least 50 percent to below 65 percent of charter capital in 62 other SOEs, according to the decision.The PM assigned ministers, chairmen of provincial People's Committees and councils of members of economic groups to be responsible for organising and implementing the equitisation in accordance with regulations.They were also asked to report to the PM for considering and deciding the adjustment of the proportion of capital held by the State at enterprises that are producing and supplying products and public services, and those playing an important role in local economic development, and other specific cases.Reports on equitisation progress of enterprises should be reported to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance and the Steering Committee for Enterprise Innovation and Development for synthesis before submitting to the Prime Minister.Since 2016, as many as 162 SOEs have been equitised with a total value of over 205 trillion VND, or 108 percent recorded during 2011-2015.-VNA