Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) collected over 219 billion VND (over 9.6 million USD) from an auction of its shares at the EVN Finance Joint Stock Company (EVN Finance), as it is trying to divest from the company, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).The number of divested shares is 18.75 millionAt the auction, there were two individual investors who successfully bought 16.25 million shares at the price of 13,480 VND (0.59 USD) per share.The EVN Finance was established in 2008 with an initial charter capital of 2.5 trillion VND. Its main task is to manage capital for electricity projects of the EVN and its member units, and provide professional financial service products for units operating in the power sector and those from other economic other sectors.EVN Finance's main products and services are capital mobilisation, account opening and treasury services, and credit activities.The firm sets a revenue target of 1.641 trillion VND, and 280 billion VND in pre-tax profit in 2019, up 28.5 percent and 10.35 percent respectively compared to 2018.Its EVF shares are being traded on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM). Ending the trading session on August 23, EVF reached the price of 8,900 VND/share.-VNA