97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day: Fulfilling mission of revolutionary press
Vietnamese and foreign reporters in action during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam this year. (Photo: VNA)
A photojournalist from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in action at the opening ceremony of SEA Games 31 held at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Reporters take photos of an event welcoming a special flight repatriating Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
A photojournalist from VNA together with TV reporters from Vietnam Television (VTV) ride boats on Hoan Kiem Lake while reporting on the “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) 2019 programme held for overseas Vietnamese during the new year festival. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits a VNA booth at the 2022 National Press Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Vo Van Thuong present the A prize at the awards ceremony for the sixth National Press Awards on Party Building in 2021. (Photo: VNA)
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien hand over the A prize at the 15th National Press Award in 2020. (Photo: VNA)