97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day: Fulfilling mission of revolutionary press

Ninety-seven years after the first issue of the “Thanh nien” (Youth) newspaper, founded by late President Ho Chi Minh on June 21, 1925, under the leadership of the Party and upholding the traditions of the predecessors, the press in Vietnam has retained its pioneering role and bravely overcome difficulties and hardships to travel to “hotspots” and promptly report on events and fulfil its mission.