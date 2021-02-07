99.54% households have access to electricity
Bringing electricity to the country's most far-flung is one of the most important and impressive achievements Vietnam has made since the national reunification, with the number of households having access to electricity increasing from 2.5% in 1975 to 99.54% in 2020.
