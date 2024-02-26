99.9% of eligible Cambodian voters go to the polls
At a polling station in Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – As many as 11,730 out of the 11,747 eligible voters, or 99.9%, went to vote at 33 polling stations in the eight regional constituencies across Cambodia for the 5th Senate Election, Chairman of the National Election Committee (NEC) Prach Chan said on February 25.
At a dissemination meeting with stakeholders on the election’s situation, Prach Chan said several provinces seeing 100% of the voters go to cast their ballots include Kampong Cham, Kandal, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Oddor Meanchey, Kep, and Koh Kong.
The election was conducted smoothly in a free and fair manner, he stressed.
Held every six years, the election for the Senate (the upper house) is by a non-universal suffrage as only members of the National Assembly (the lower house) and commune councilors across the Southeast Asian country are eligible to cast ballots.
The Senate has 62 seats, but the vote was held for 58 seats as two senators will be appointed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the National Assembly.
Four political parties, namely the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Khmer Will Party, FUNCINPEC Party, and National Power Party, ran in the election.
The preliminary result was announced on February 25 night./.