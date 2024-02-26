World Malaysia successfully tests first 5.5G technology in Southeast Asia Maxis, one of the oldest and largest telecommunications companies in Malaysia, announced on February 23 that it and Chinese tech giant Huawei have successfully staged the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

World New HIV/AIDS infections increase in Laos The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in Laos has steadily climbed partly due to a shortage of financial support from foreign countries and limited budget from the government.

World Indonesia aims to sharply cut logistics costs Indonesia aims to further reduce logistics costs to 8% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2045, from 14.29% in 2022, Coordinating Minister on Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on February 22.