The 9th ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2023 launched. (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (ASEAN COSTI) has officially launched a call for applications for the ninth annual Underwriters Laboratories (UL) – ASEAN – US Science Prize for Women competition.

The contest is in partnership by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UL Research Institutes.



The 2023 competition highlights ASEAN women scientists who are working to address climate change through research in clean energy technologies, such as renewable energy battery storage, smart grids, electric vehicles, and energy efficient products and practices.



Candidates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields will compete in two categories: Mid-career and Senior Scientists. UL Research Institutes, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to the discovery and application of scientific knowledge, will award 12,500 USD to the winners in each category and 5,000 USD to the runners-up.



Applicants must be ASEAN citizens and hold a doctoral degree. The deadline is April 14, 2023.



Winners will be announced in October 2023.

The Science Prize for Women was first held in 2014./.