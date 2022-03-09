Illustrative image. (Photo: dulichdalat.pro)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 9th Da Lat Flower Festival is scheduled for the end of this year under a proposal of Lam Dong province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The biennial national and international cultural-tourism event, organised by the provincial People's Committee of Lam Dong, aims to honour the flower industry in Da Lat, promote tourism and trade, and call for domestic and international cooperation and investment in the province.



Last year, the locality decided to skip it due to the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic. All funding for the event was used to provide computers and telecommunication services for students with difficult circumstances in the locality.



As the pandemic has been put under control and in line with the Government’s regulations on safe, flexibly adaptation to the COVID-19, the province has determined to organise the festival to push up tourism, trade and investment in the region./.