A day in Hau Giang province during wet season
Wet season comes with fields being submerged in the Mekong delta province of Hau Giang. On the other hand, it also gives locals a different livelihood.
Paddy fields in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province are submerged during wet season (Photo: VNA)
Locals in Vi Thuy district go fishing on a submerged field (Photo: VNA)
A local farmer in Vi Thuy district go fishing on a submerged field (Photo: VNA)
Locals go fishing on submerged fields as the fields are submerged (Photo: VNA)
Instead of cultivating rice, locals go fishing on submerged fields during wet season (Photo: VNA)