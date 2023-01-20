Travel Discovering beauty of Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve Covering an area of more than 1.3 million hectares of natural forest, Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve is not only the largest biosphere reserve in Vietnam, but it is also imbued with cultural, human and historical identities that need to be preserved and developed. It is immensely valuable to environmental science.

Travel Vietnam targets 8 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2023 Vietnam’s tourism sector targets to welcome about 8 million foreign tourist arrivals from a total of 110 million next year, according to the General Administration of Vietnam Tourism.

Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia