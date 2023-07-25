A new technique in contemporary art

Fascinated by the art of “phap lam” - a technique involving enamel painting and carving on metal, commonly found on the decorations of mausoleums in the imperial city of Hue - youngster Nguyen Hoang Anh and her “Hoa Gam” team have developed a new technique called “Hoa kim sa” (drawing by metal materials) to honour the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditional art.