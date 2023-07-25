A new technique in contemporary art
Hoa Gam introduces its version of the “Ngu Ho” (Five Tigers) art work from the Hang Trong folk painting genre. The image is created using the “Hoa kim sa” technique. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Despite streamlining and simplifying the production process, the “Hoa kim sa” technique demands meticulous attention from artisans to ensure that the final product closely resembles traditional art forms. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Minh Ngoc - a student at Hanoi University - joined Hoa Gam to gain experience, but her passion for the art form led her to become a dedicated member of the team. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Once copper wire has been fashioned into a specific pattern or frame, the artisan proceeds to apply sand in various colours on the surface. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Materials are used to create different textures. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The “Tranh Rong” (Dragon) art work is made with the sophisticated “Hoa kim sa” technique. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Coasters are created in a range of eye-catching designs and patterns. (Photo: VNP/VNA)