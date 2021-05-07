A panorama of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
-
The painting is divided into four layouts: The section of the whole people going out to battle; the section of grandiose prelude; the section of historical confrontation and the section of Dien Bien Phu victory. All sections are connected, creating a panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, making a strong impression on viewers. In the photo: Image of the entire population going to battle. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Dien Bien Phu Campaign lasted for 56 days from March 13, 1954. It ended on May 7, 1954 with Dien Bien Phu victory, Vietnam's greatest victory in the war against the French that led to the signing of the Geneva Accords, ending the war in Vietnam and restoring peace in Indochina. In the photo: Images of French troops. (Photo: VNA)
-
The campaign began on March 13, 1954, under the command of General Vo Nguyen Giap. After 56 days of fierce fighting, the Vietnamese forces won on May 7, which led to the signing of the 1954 Geneva Accords on Peace in Indochina. In the photo: Image of soldiers pulling artillery into the battlefield. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Dien Bien Phu Campaign lasted for 56 days from March 13 to May 7, 1954. In the photo: A section of the picture: fightings that cause many casualties. (Photo: VNA)
-
A section of the picture: fightings that cause many casualties. (Photo: VNA)
-
Image of Vietnamese flag flying on the roof of French General De Castries’ tunnel, successfully ended the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (Photo: VNA)
-
The painting makes debut on May 7 at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory. (Photo: VNA)
-
The painting is divided into four layouts: The section of the whole people going out to battle; the section of grandiose prelude; the section of historical confrontation and the section of Dien Bien Phu victory. All are connected, creating a panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, making a strong impression on viewers. (Photo: VNA)
-
Image of breaking rocks to pave the way for the campaign. (Photo: VNA)