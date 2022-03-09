'A Tourist’s Guide to Love' to commence filming in Vietnam
Netflix’s recently announced film “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” is set to commence filming soon, with popular local star Truc Tran and Meritorious Artist Le Thien joining the cast.
With the support of Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, it is also the first international production to film in Vietnam since the start of the global pandemic, involving over 200 local crew members and vendors. Filming begins in April with Vietnam’s rich culture and breathtaking sites taking centre stage.
“A Tourist’s Guide to Love” is the story of a travel executive who experiences an unexpected break-up and decides to accept an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam.
Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus to explore life and love off the beaten path.
Written by Vietnamese-American Eirene Donohue and inspired by her own travels to explore her roots, and helmed by director Steven Tsuchida, “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” takes the very best of Vietnam, and, in producer and star Rachael Leigh Cook’s words, “presents a compelling love letter to Vietnam in all its glory, with heart and humour.” The film is a melting pot of international and local cast, including Vietnamese-American actor Scott Ly, and local stars Truc Tran and Le Thien.
It will be filmed in five iconic destinations in Vietnam, showcasing its beautiful locales to global audiences. Through the eyes of characters in the film, audiences around the world will be treated to the charming spectacles of vibrant life in Ho Chi Minh City, the natural scenery of Da Nang central province, the laid-back ancient ambience of Hoi An, majestic landscapes in Ha Giang, and the unique beauty of Hanoi./.