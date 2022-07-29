ABAC reports results of third meeting in 2022
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) announced the results of its third meeting in 2022 at a press conference in Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on July 29.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) announced the results of its third meeting in 2022 at a press conference in Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on July 29.
The meeting, themed “Embrace. Engage. Enable” and lasting from July 26 – 29, attracted 150 delegates from the 21 APEC member economies, including leaders of prestigious and influential investment organisations, and representatives from outstanding businesses in Asia-Pacific.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the opening session and said it offers an opportunity to step up cooperation within the private business bloc of APEC, seek ways to recover production and business, promote trade and investment, and reconnect supply chains, towards innovative, sustainable and inclusive development in the region.
He also underlined Vietnam’s advantage as a dynamic and potential economy and an attractive investment destination for APEC businesses.
ABAC 2022 Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul stressed that the meeting aims to develop a report of businesseses’ recommendations to APEC ministers; and finalise ABAC's annual report and submit it to senior leaders of the 21 APEC economies; and prepare contents for the dialogue between leaders of APEC and ABAC that will take place during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Thailand in November.
Participants discussed and affirmed their determination to continue working closely to respond to challenges in maintaining the growth trajectory of the region in the face of rapidly changing global economy.
On the occasion, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the provincial People’s Committee, authorities of Hai Phong, Hai Duong and Hun Yen, organised investment promotion events.
Delegates witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in Deep C Industrial Park with a total investment of over 1.5 billion USD.
Three projects worth 60 million USD received investment registration certificates at the event.
VCCI and the four localities signed a cooperation agreement to connect the Eastern economic axis, officially forming a sub-regional economic link along the Hanoi - Hai Phong - Mong Cai Highway./.