Business Only 40% of international air routes resumed: official Only around 40% of international routes have been restored as compared with the pre-pandemic level, Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA), told a meeting held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 29.

Business PetroVietnam plays core role in regional development As a big State-owned enterprise, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has the mission of supporting economic development in disadvantaged regions and localities.