ABB debuts state-of-the-art electrical distribution manufacturing hub
Hanoi (VNA) - ABB debuted its 6 million USD state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for electrical distribution solutions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, 25km from Hanoi, on June 1.
Covering 15,700sq.m, ABB's new factory is double the footprint of the 10-year-old facility it is replacing and has significantly enhanced its environmental credentials.
The building blocks are in place for future LEED certification, including roofing material with optimal thermal conductivity and rainwater collection, the highest standards of air quality management, and the scope to install solar panels.
In addition, the ABB Ability Building Management System connects assets across the facility to allow remote monitoring and ensure energy-efficient operations.
The manufacturing hub will produce 2,000 panels of ABB's UniGear Medium Voltage Switchgear and 700 units of plug-and-play modular systems for power distribution per year on production lines designed and set up on the successful lean manufacturing methods used in its European facilities.
Despite restricted travel, customers worldwide will now be able to keep track of the manufacture and assembly of their systems via state-of-the-art remote monitoring technology.
This involves testing engineers wearing a pair of augmented reality Microsoft HoloLens glasses and relaying what they see to the customer, allowing them to be virtually present in the factory and see their products being manufactured and tested without being on-site.
With a current valuation of more than 850 million USD and a predicted annual growth rate of nearly 15 percent, Vietnam is amongst the top 10 emerging data centre markets globally. In 2021, data centre capacity in Southeast Asia grew faster than in Europe.
ABB systems facilitate the reliable supply of power needed to keep these running and distribute them evenly. The facility will also serve several export markets, including Japan and Australia.
Matteo Caiti, division hub manager in Asia for ABB's distribution solutions, said at the event that the new high-tech and low-impact facility will bolster Vietnam's economic growth and lay the foundations for a successful future for ABB in the region. It is purpose-built to provide ABB’s employees with the best working conditions and ensure that ABB reduces its impact on the environment./.
