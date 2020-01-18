Illustrative image (Photo: ABBank

HCM City (VNA) – The An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank reported a profit after-tax of 1.23 trillion VND (53.18 million USD) for 2019, an increase of 36 percent from the previous year.

Its earnings from interest were 2.44 trillion VND (105.65 million USD), a 22 percent increase.

The bank has deposits of 74.78 trillion VND, an increase of 16 percent, and loans outstanding of 63.03 trillion VND, up 10 percent.

It has assets of 102.55 trillion VND, 14 percent up from the end of 2018.

Non-performing loans were below 2 percent, while its return on assets was 1.4 percent, return on equity was 17 percent and capital adequacy ratio was 10.5 percent./.