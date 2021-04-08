ABC to broadcast series promoting Vietnamese cuisine
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will broadcast a 10-espisode series on discovering Vietnamese culture and people via its traditional cuisine starting April 11.
Hosted by Vietnamese Australian chef Luke Nguyen, the show will run at 8:30 pm every Sunday, featuring renowned dishes of localities across Vietnam.
Luke Nguyen has attached himself to the culinary career for over 30 years. He is renowned for a chain of restaurants worldwide like Red Lantern, Moi Moi by Luke Nguyen and Vietnam House. He judged the Master Chef Vietnam seasons 1 and 2 and was a special guest of chef Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape programme and Master Chef Australia.
He was once the official food ambassador of Etihad Airways, being responsible for planning menus for the airline’s flights to and from Vietnam./.