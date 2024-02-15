Health Health establishments in Hanoi ready to serve during Tet The Hanoi Department of Health has publicised a list of medical establishments ready to provide emergency aid during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Health Vietnam celebrates first successful delivery after foetal heart surgery In a historic medical breakthrough, Vietnam witnessed the first successful delivery of a baby over three weeks after having undergone foetal heart surgery.

Health Health official warns of risk of COVID-19 spread during Tet The surge in travel demand during Tet (Lunar New Year) is a favourable condition for diseases to spread, including COVID-19, a health official of Ho Chi Minh City has said.

Health Two hemodialysis machines donated to Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital The Poor Patient Sponsor Association of Quang Binh province on January 24 held a ceremony to transfer two hemodialysis machines to the Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in Dong Hoi city, the central province of Quang Binh.