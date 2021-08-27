Society Hanoi students to start school year with virtual ceremony on September 5 Students across Hanoi will celebrate the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year with a virtual ceremony, to be broadcast live on the TV and radio channels of Hanoi, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the city.

Society Webinar seeks measures to support Vietnam’s vocational education A webinar on vocational education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic took place on August 26, with international experience shared and recommendations made for Vietnam.

Society Infographic Two Vietnamese universities enter academic ranking of world universities 2021 Ton Duc Thang University and Duy Tan University in Ho Chi Minh City have broken into the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities in 2021.

Society Vietnam, Australia move to set up joint research centre President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception for Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie on August 26.