About 1,000 delegates to attend 12th national youth congress
The 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) is set to take place in Hanoi in December next year, with the participation of 250 guests and 1,000 official delegates.
The HCYU Central Committee has rolled out plans for the organisation of congresses at all levels and the 12th National Congress for the 2022-27 tenure.
In 2022, grassroots-level congresses must be held before May 31; district-level congresses by August 15 and provincial level ones by mid-October.
In accordance with the plans, the preparation and organisation of the events must be carried out in an innovative, democratic, effective, safe and practical manner.
The 12th national congress of the HCYU is scheduled to be organised in two days and a half.
In preparation for the congress, the organising board and its sub-committees will be set up before next year. Draft documents will also be completed this year in order to be made public for feedback starting the first quarter of 2022./.