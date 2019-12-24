Politics Vietnamese, Russian PMs hold phone talks Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on December 24. ​

Politics National Assembly Chairwoman receives Lao Foreign Minister Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 24 for Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith who is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the sixth Vietnam-Laos Foreign Ministerial Political Consultation.

Politics PM attends 75th national public security conference Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested resolutely fighting manifestations of lack of responsibility and emotionless response to legitimate requirements of citizens during the 75th national public security conference in Hanoi on December 24.