About 1,000 Japanese lawmakers, businesspeople to visit Vietnam
LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Secretary General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Toshihiro Nikai said on December 24 that he will lead the largest-ever delegation to Vietnam for a friendly visit from January 11-14.
Addressing a press conference in Tokyo, Nikai said the delegation will comprise about 1,000 members, including representatives of economic organisations and businesses, nearly 20 LDP parliamentarians and 20 Japanese high school students.
During the stay, the delegation will meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other Vietnamese leaders, during which both sides will specify issues in need of cooperation and those that Japan could offer support to Vietnam.
A number of exchange activities will be also held, including a tourism exchange seminar, a Japan – Vietnam investment promotion forum, and a seminar on promoting the development of Vietnamese human resources.
Nikai said the delegation will also present a Japanese lotus variety to Vietnam, with a hope that people-to-people exchange and bilateral ties will further grow.
Japan wants to welcome more Vietnamese people to the country, he said, adding that mutual visits will further boost bilateral ties./.
