About 11,000 athletes to take part in Vnexpress Marathon Amazing Halong 2022
Illustrative photo (Source: baoquangninh.com.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Some 11,000 runners, both professional and amateur, have registered to participate in the VnExpress Marathon Amazing Halong 2022, which will take place on July 24.
At a press conference held in the northern province of Ha Long on July 13, the management board said the total value of its 128 prizes is close to 1 billion VND (42,748 USD).
The tournament features 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km races along the coastal road of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay. This is also the first time the start and finish lines are set in different locations.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23 at the Sun Carnaval Ha Long square. On the same day, there will be a 700m Kun Kid Marathon for children aged 6 to 10.
The VnExpress Marathon, the biggest of its kind in Vietnam, was first held in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in the south-central province of Binh Dinh in 2019. Now it runs annually in attractive tourist cities.
This year, the tournament has been planned in Hue, Quy Nhon, Ha Long, Nha Trang, and Hanoi./.