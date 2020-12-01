ASEAN Thousands in Indonesia evacuated due to active volcano The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

World Laos live-fire exercise marking National Day The Lao Ministry of National Defence on November 30 held a large-scale live-fire exercise in Vientiane province to mark the country’s 45th National Day (December 2).

ASEAN ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship handed over to Brunei The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.

World Malaysia identifies high-profile projects worth 18.5 mln USD in manufacturing, services The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has identified the 23 potential high-profile projects in the manufacturing and service sectors which have an investment value of 75.4 billion ringgit (about 18.5 billion USD), the Star reported.