About 153,000 foreigners fly from/to Vietnam since pilot resumption of int'l flights
About 153,000 foreign passengers flew from/to Vietnam from the time the country launched a pilot programme to resume international flights in January to February 14, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Tourists at an airport of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - About 153,000 foreign passengers flew from/to Vietnam from the time the country launched a pilot programme to resume international flights in January to February 14, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
With the lifting of restrictions on international passenger flights, foreign arrivals to Vietnam are expected to surge in the coming time and gradually recover to that before COVID-19 broke out, the authority said.
On February 15, or the first day of the reopening of regular international flights, Noi Bai airport in Hanoi saw 80 international flights, including 23 passenger flights.
Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City served 94 international flights on the day.
Budget airline Vietjet Air and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have announced plans to increase flight frequency and resume international networks.
Earlier, the CAAV has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the authority, limits on the number of inbound and outbound international flights in Vietnam will be removed. Meanwhile, regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control for passengers entering Vietnam will continue to be implemented in line with guidelines of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, it said.
Except China, all the countries receiving Vietnam’s proposal have agreed to restore the aviation links with Vietnam./.