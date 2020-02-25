About 30 labs in Vietnam capable of testing for COVID-19
About 30 laboratories across Vietnam are capable of testing for COVID-19 at present, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
A sample taken for testing from a person in Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district, the northern province of Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – About 30 laboratories across Vietnam are capable of testing for COVID-19 at present, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
They are based at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Central Highlands in Dak Lak province, and the National Institute of Malariology-Parasitology-Entomology in Hanoi.
Disease control centres in Hanoi, Da Nang city and the provinces of Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Ha Tinh and Lao Cai are also able to perform tests for SARS-CoV2 that causes COVID-19.
These facilities also include the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Bach Mai Hospital, and the National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi; the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City; and Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, the MoH has ordered medical facilities nationwide to prepare infrastructure, equipment, materials and personnel to conduct tests in a timely manner.
It has also requested relevant ministries and sectors like the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of National Defence to stand ready to provide support when necessary.
As of 6:30am on February 25, there had been 79,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world, including 77,150 in mainland China and 2,429 in 36 other countries and territories.
The number of fatalities stood at 2,628, including 2,592 in mainland China, according to the MoH’s public health emergency operations centre.
In Vietnam, there have been 16 cases, and 15 of them have been cured and discharged from hospital. The country hasn’t recorded any new cases since February 13./.