Health Ceaseless efforts in fighting Covid-19 in Binh Xuyen With ceaseless efforts of doctors in fighting Covid-19 epidemic, the number of suspected cases at Quang Ha Clinic in Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province has not increased in the last few days.

Health Passengers from RoK forced to fill out health declaration forms Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of confirmed new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health Vietnam has full capacity to perform COVID-19 diagnostic testing: official Vietnam has full capacity and enough kits to perform diagnostic tests for the virus SARS-CoV2 that causes COVID-19, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long in a meeting on February 24.