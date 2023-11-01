Society Over 129 tonnes of rice allocated to Binh Phuoc's disadvantaged students The People’s Committee of southern Binh Phuoc province has decided to allocate over 129 tonnes of rice to more than 1,700 students in especially disadvantaged communes and villages during the 2023-2024 school year.

Society Partnership helps improve digital skills for teachers, students A cooperation agreement on equipping teachers and students with knowledge of Internet safety and improving their digital skill was inked between the Ministry of Education and Training’s Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences (VNIES), Vietnet Information Technology and Communication Centre (Vietnet-ICT) and Meta Group in Hanoi on October 31.

Society Hoi An, Da Lat join UNESCO Creative Cities Network The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of music, and crafts and folk art, respectively.

Society Vietnam requires policies for high-quality STEM education Vietnam needs a comprehensive investment strategy and supportive policies to encourage universities to invest in the education of high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, thereby laying the groundwork for the country's scientific and technological advancement, educational experts have said.