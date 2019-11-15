Local forest rangers said this is the first time darters, also known as snakebirds, have been discovered in Dong Nai.

Darter is a tropical water-bird with a long snake-like neck, sharp pointed bill, and long, rounded tail. There are four species of darter, one of which has been classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Under a Government Decree on the management of endangered, precious and rare forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the darter is included in the group of 1B, which is on the edge of extinction./.

VNA