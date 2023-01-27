Travel Continued efforts to protect Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands’ province of Gia Lai is home to one of two biosphere reserves in Vietnam to have secured official recognition from the UNESCO. This is a source of pride for the locality in particular and Vietnam in general. Inside the Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve, rangers work hard to protect its rich resources.

Destinations Nom Pagoda - a treasure from the past Aside from the antique and solemn landscape, Nom Pagoda is also preserving valuable objects which are old statues dating back centuries.