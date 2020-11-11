Society Hanoi’s ancient citadel gains popularity among tourists Ten years after earning UNESCO’s recognition as a World Heritage site, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel has gradually gained popularity among both domestic and foreign tourists and served a venue for many major cultural events of Hanoi capital city.

Society Children raise voice to end mental, physical punishments against them A dialogue discussing the voice of children and relevant parties in promoting children’s rights and putting an end to mental and physical punishments against children was held in Hanoi on November 10.

Society Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.