About 950 Vietnamese citizens brought home on November 10, 11
Some 950 Vietnamese citizens from across the globe were brought home safely aboard three Vietnam Airlines and one Qatar Airways flights on November 10 and 11 thanks to the collaboration between Vietnamese authorities, the host countries’ competent agencies, and the carriers.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Of the total number, more than 280 people were repatriated from Russia; nearly 50 from Qatar; close to 280 from Europe, America and Africa; and over 340 from Australia.
The passengers included children under 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, workers with expired visas, people with underlying illnesses, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
Vietnamese embassies in Russia, Qatar, France and Australia sent their staff to the airports to help the citizens with necessary procedures for the flights.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.