Business One more Vietnamese pangasius exporter to US enjoys zero tariff NTSF Seafoods Joint Stock Company, a Vietnamese exporter of frozen fish fillets, enjoys a zero anti-dumping duty when exporting pangasius to the US market in the 17th review (POR17) of the US Department of Commerce, according to Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Videos Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s int'l sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Business Vietnam strengthens intellectual property protection amid economic integration A seminar to launch a report on economic reforms for effective intellectual property protection in the context of economic integration and digital transformation in Vietnam, took place in Hanoi on March 24.

Business Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.