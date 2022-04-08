Politics HCM City, Finland step up cooperation Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Keijo Norvanto on April 7, during which he informed his guest that the city is on the course of recovery after the city has brought the COVID-19 under control.

Politics UNDP pledges to accompany Vietnam in development process The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is willing to continue working closely and accompanying Vietnam in the upcoming development process, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at a meeting on April 7.

Politics German President speaks highly of Strategic Partnership with Vietnam German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on April 7 appreciated the good development of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership over the past decade at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Vu Quang Minh, following a ceremony to receive the ambassador's letter of credentials.

Politics ☀️Morning digest on April 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.