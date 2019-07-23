At the site of one of the accidents (Photo: VNA)

- It was a tragic morning on National Highway 5 as three consecutive accidents killed at least seven people and injured two others on July 23, the Committee for Traffic Safety of Hai Duong province reported.Accordingly, at around 4:10am, a 16-seat van hit a walker who was doing morning exercise on the highway. The crash killed the 81-year-old man instantly.The accident drew in a crowd of curious passersby and it was not long before things got even worse. A cargo truck, which was travelling from Hanoi to Hai Phong, veered to the side of the road in an effort to avoid the divider and ran straight into the crowd at around 6am.The truck toppled over, crushing seven watchers and four motorbikes beneath it. Local traffic police said five died on the spot while two others were injured.According to the police, the victims of the second accident were local residents and workers at nearby factories.The Hai Duong Committee for Traffic Safety also reported a third accident on July 23 morning not far from the other two crashes. A driver was killed when a container truck and a cargo van collided.Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The arrived at the scene this morning to inspect the accidents and coordinate the rescue efforts. He also visited the families of the victims to offer support.Meanwhile, another accident occurred in late afternoon of the same day on National Highway 2, killing one and injuring seven others.A coach carrying 21 officials and teachers from Hai Phong city on a charity tour to the northern border province of Ha Giang collided into a talus in Minh Phu commune of Tuyen Quang province’s Ham Yen district when it evaded a container truck encroaching its lane.-VNA