Accommodation facilities in Bac Ninh ready to serve SEA Games 31 guests
At the Grand Phoenix Hotel in Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)
As the venue for four sports of the SEA Games 31 – boxing, kickboxing, indoor handball and tennis, Bac Ninh is expected to serve nearly 500 athletes and coaches as well as hundreds of referees, officials and guests.
Two local five-star hotels Grand Phoenix and Le Indochina in Bac Ninh city have been chosen to accommodate these delegations.
They have worked to make preparations in terms of human resources, logistics, safety conditions, and decorations serving the big event ahead.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.