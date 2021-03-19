ASEAN Over 40,700 people in Laos receive COVID-19 jabs More than 40,700 people in Laos received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15, the Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on March 19.

ASEAN Indonesia has three cities among most polluted in Southeast Asia Three Indonesian cities were listed in the top 10 most polluted cities in Southeast Asia, according to IQAir quality report in 2020.

World Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.