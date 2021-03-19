ACDFM-18: Cambodia underscores regional cooperation to cope with threats
Cambodia commits to enhancing cooperation within ASEAN and with ASEAN's dialogue partners to address security and humanitarian threats, including responding to disaster relief and transnational crime, Cambodian news agency AKP reported, quoting a Cambodian official as saying at the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-18).
Commander-in-chief Gen. Vong Pisen of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: AKP)
Addressing the meeting held via video conference on March 18, Commander-in-chief Gen. Vong Pisen of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) also urged ASEAN states to continue the joint effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting vaccination among the people based on the humanitarian, equity and non-discrimination spirit.
He said he strongly believed that the ASEAN member countries, especially the ASEAN armies, will continue to maintain their close ties and cooperation in order to maintain peace and development in the region in the spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation.
The meeting, themed “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper” and hosted by Brunei as the ASEAN Chair in 2021, highlighted the joint efforts of all ASEAN armies in combating various challenges and common threats in the region.
It ended with the adoption of a joint statement and the handover of ACDFM Chairmanship to Cambodia which will be the Chair of ASEAN in 2022./.