Deputy General Director of Acecook Vietnam Kaneda Hiroki (first row, right) shakes hands with VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Food manufacturer Acecook Vietnam will remain a sponsor for the national men’s and women’s football teams, as well as the U22 and U23 squads.

The information was announced during a ceremony to sign sponsorship deal between Acecook Vietnam and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on April 28.

Deputy General Director of Acecook Vietnam Kaneda Hiroki said the sponsorship, running until March 31, 2024, is a commitment of the company to helping Vietnamese football teams improve their performance at international tournaments.

This is the fifth consecutive year Acecook Vietnam has joined hands with the VFF towards the goal of raising Vietnamese football’s position in FIFA rankings.

For his part, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said the football body highly appreciates goodwill and efforts by Acecook Vietnam for the country’s football in the recent years.

At the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the Vietnamese men's football team will face Indonesia on May 6, and then the Philippines, Myanmar and Timor Leste on May 8, 13, and 15, respectively. All the matches will take place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern midland province of Phu Tho.

The women’s footbal team will face Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia on May 9, 11, and 14 at Cam Pha Stadium in the northwestern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

Over the last few years, the Vietnamese national football teams have seen tremendous successes in various international competitions. For the first time in history, the men’s team advanced to the third round of World Cup qualifiers, while the women’s squad secured a berth in the FIFA World Cup.

Furthermore, Vietnam is working to raise the number of people regularly doing exercise across the country to more than 38 percent by 2025, and 42 percent by 2030./.

Organising Committee