Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 5th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the 6th Cambodia – Laos – Myanmar – Vietnam (CLMV) Tourism Ministers' Meetings kicked off in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on November 3 under the online chair by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.



In his opening remarks, the Cambodian PM said the events offer a special opportunity for ACMECS and CLMV tourism leaders to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, thereby setting out appropriate strategies to promoting recovery and more cooperation.



He spoke highly of efforts made and being implemented by ACMECS and CLMV tourism leaders, and highlighted the role of the tourism sector during the COVID-19 crisis.



ACMECS and CLMV member nations should further expand cooperation in rural tourism development, including community-based tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and health and food tourism, he said.



PM Hun Sen underlined the need for ACMECS and CLMV to build a cooperation framework in order to support small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them become the backbone for sustainable and resilient tourism development.



He suggested ACMECS and CLMV countries enhance the exchange of experience on digital transformation in tourism industry.



The ACMECS, a cooperation framework between Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, aims to utilise member countries’ diverse strengths and promote balanced development in the sub-region. It promotes cooperation in trade and investment, industry, agriculture, transport, tourism and human resource development.



Meanwhile, CLMV promotes sub-regional and regional cooperation among member countries to promote sustainable economic development./.