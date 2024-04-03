Politics Vietnam, China step up cooperation between localities Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Liu Ning discussed measures to further promote relations between Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and Guangxi province of China at their meeting in Chongzuo city on April 3.

Politics France’s Nevers city looks to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang paid a working visit to Nevers city of Nièvre province in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region from April 1-2, as part of activities to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities.

Politics Vatican Secretary for Relations with States to visit Vietnam from April 9-14 Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Vietnam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, the office of the conference announced on April 3.

Politics Congratulations to Portuguese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 sent a message of congratulations to Luís Montenegro on his appointment as Prime Minister of Portugal.