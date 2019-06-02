Ceremony held to launch “Action for Children” campaign (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs jointly held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 1 to launch the “Action for Children” campaign at the start of summer.The campaign possesses a practical significance as it aims to improve the knowledge and raise the responsibility and capacity of families, schools and officials as well as the children themselves in taking part in activities to prevent school violence, abuse and accidents among the children. It will provide information, knowledge and skills needed for authorities, social and political organizations and individuals and the whole society in the work.At the ceremony, representatives of ministries, sectors and famous figures pledged to act for the children. Organisers and donors raised funds to build 35 swimming pools for children in 16 provinces and cities in the country.The event also saw many activities for the benefit of the children like exchanges of ideas with experts and artists, instruction of a number of skills for children, improvement of knowledge and skills against child sexual abuse.-VNA