Society Thai-funded scholarships aid pandemic-hit children in HCM City Scholarships were presented to children orphaned by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 2 on the occasion of the International Children’s Day (June 1) and the birthday of the Queen of Thailand, Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana (June 3).

Society HCM City to have 150-ha multi-function park Ho Chi Minh City will have a 150-ha multi-function park in Thanh Xuan Ward and Thoi An Ward in District 12, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper.

Society Vietnam, Sweden step up partnership in sustainable development The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), held a conference titled “Pioneer to the Possible” in the southern city on June 2 as part of efforts to boost their partnership in sustainable development.