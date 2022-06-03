Action month for children in HCM City urges stronger efforts against child abuse, violence
The Action Month for Children, which is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 1-30, aims to raise public awareness about violence against children, and call for greater efforts and actions to address child abuse and violence against children.
The programme conveys a message that children must be safe in their own home. It also spotlights the need to prevent all acts of abuse and violence against children, and resolutely combat child violence in the family.
According to Tran Thi Kim Thanh, head of the division of child protection and care and gender equality under the municipal Department of Labour - Invalids and Social Affairs, the action month contributes to promote coordination among relevant sectors, agencies and organisations in taking measures to protect children, especially in families.
Thanh said many activities, events, communication campaigns will be organised in the city to improve the awareness and skills of children, families and the community in protecting children, and encourage denunciations of acts of child abuse, child labour and exploitation.
The municipal authorities will also call for donations from organisations and individuals to construct schools, classrooms, playgrounds for local children, and support those with disadvantaged circumstances, she said.
Seminars and talks will be held to discuss policies and measures regarding the prevention and combat of violence and abuse of children, domestic and school violence, and child labour.
Thanh said the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will coordinate with relevant agencies to organise activities in response to the Action Month for Children; and present gifts and scholarships to poor and ethnic minority children, orphans, and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attention will be paid to popularising laws related to child protection and care and providing consultations to child victims of violence and abuse, she added./.