Society Traffic accidents go down from Dec. 15 to Jan.14 There were 797 traffic accidents nationwide from December 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, killing 508 people and injuring 505 others, reported Chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Huu Minh on January 30.

Society Company executive accused of abusing freedom, democracy rights Police of Ho Chi Minh City have finished an investigation into Nguyen Phuong Hang, General Director of the Dai Nam JSC, and three accomplices for the charge of “abusing rights of freedom and democracy to infringe upon interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals”.

Society Aid presented to teachers of Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school A ceremony was held at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30 to present aid to its teachers hit by the COVID-19 pademic.