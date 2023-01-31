Action plan issued to accelerate national anti-corruption strategy building
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, head of the steering committee on building the national anti-corruption strategy by 2030, has signed a decision on the issuance of the committee's action plan.
The strategy is intended to perfect institutions and policies on socio-economic development and anti-corruption, popularise relevant guidelines, policies and laws, avert corruption in both State and non-State sectors, recover corrupt assets, promote the society’s responsibility in the combat, and materialise the United Nations Convention against Corruption.
The Deputy PM will direct the committee’s operations, chair its meetings, and propose the Government issue the strategy.
Inspector General Doan Hong Phong will help the Deputy PM with the implementation of the committee’s tasks, and prepare the dossier for the strategy.
Tasks have also been assigned to deputy heads of the committee as well as the head of the 37-member inter-sectoral working group which is in charge of supporting the committee in building the action plan and a draft resolution on the issuance of the strategy, among others.
The steering committee is scheduled to look into the draft strategy and its dossier during its meeting on March 15, and complete the dossier before March 31, 2023./.