Action programme launched to fight origin fraud
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an action programme to step up efforts to combat origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an action programme to step up efforts to combat origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.
The action programme is to carry out the Government’s Resolution 119/NQ-CP, dated December 31, 2019, on some urgent measures to enhance the state management relevant to the fight against origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.
It specifies five main groups of tasks, namely pushing ahead with perfecting the legal system on goods origin and origin examination; enhancing the monitoring and examination staff’s capacity; increasing inspection, examination and monitoring of the compliance with regulations on goods origin; boosting communications; and reinforcing cooperation with relevant parties.
Aside from preventing origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods in trade, the programme also looks to actively uncover and strictly handle violations, encourage domestic production, protect the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese manufacturers, and maintain sustainable export growth.
It is also intended to attract foreign investment to projects that apply high technology, have high added value and connect with global production and supply chains; improve the effectiveness of the country’s integration into the world economy, especially the implementation of new-generation free trade agreements; and protect Vietnam’s rights and interests in international trade relations./.
