Society

Actions for Vietnamese AO victims

Sixty-two years have passed since the US Army started to drop tens of millions of tons of the toxic chemical Agent Orange (AO) over Vietnam, but its catastrophic impact lingers to this day. Over the years, the Party and the State have paid due regard to care for and offer support to AO victims, helping them overcome the challenges and integrate into the community.
VNA

  • Commemorative insignias are presented to outstanding individuals who have made major contributions to supporting AO victims, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

  • US Secretary of Defense James Mattis visits Bien Hoa Airport - the largest dioxin “hotspot” in Vietnam. A dioxin remediation project has been carried out at the airport since 2018 by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences Committee 701. (Photo: VNA)

  • More than 5,000 volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City join a charity walk in response to the action month for AO victims and impoverished disabled people. (Photo: VNA)

  • Child AO victims at Peace Village present gifts to Japanese delegates who attended a photo exhibition on war victims in Japan and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

  • A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a care centre for child AO victims in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

  • Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin, presents gifts to victims in Soc Trang province in 2019. (Photo: VNA)

