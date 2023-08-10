Actions for Vietnamese AO victims
-
Commemorative insignias are presented to outstanding individuals who have made major contributions to supporting AO victims, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7. (Photo: VNA)
-
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis visits Bien Hoa Airport - the largest dioxin “hotspot” in Vietnam. A dioxin remediation project has been carried out at the airport since 2018 by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences Committee 701. (Photo: VNA)
-
More than 5,000 volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City join a charity walk in response to the action month for AO victims and impoverished disabled people. (Photo: VNA)
-
Child AO victims at Peace Village present gifts to Japanese delegates who attended a photo exhibition on war victims in Japan and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
-
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a care centre for child AO victims in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)
-
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin, presents gifts to victims in Soc Trang province in 2019. (Photo: VNA)