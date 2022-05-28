Environment Conserving wild, migratory birds – urgent task: workshop Conserving wild and migratory birds remains an urgent task to ensure a healthy ecosystem, contributing to migratory bird conservation in the region and the world at large, heard a workshop on May 27.

Environment Workshop discusses restoration of endangered turtle populations in Vietnam Experts and delegates at a workshop on May 27 discussed challenges to the restoration of wild turtle populations in Vietnam, and the possibility of reintroducing turtles in the central region.

Environment Central Highlands old trees earn ‘heritage tree’ title A forest of old trees in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been recognised as ‘heritage trees’ by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (VACNE).

Environment 56 wild animals released to nature Fifty-six animals have been released into Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh.