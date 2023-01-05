At the exchange programme (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A series of activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising are taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 5 - 9.



These events are organised by the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with relevant departments, sectors and publishing units.



At an exchange programme on the same day, historical witnesses who directly participated in the offensive and uprising, highlighted the significance of the event, saying it shows the aspiration for independence, freedom and peace for the fatherland, the absolute confidence in the leadership of the Party, the spirit of independence and creativity, and the strength of the great national unity bloc.



During the chain of activities, some publishing houses will introduce 55 titles of book on the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, the history, culture, and people of Sai Gon – HCM City, and the resistance wars against the US and France.



Other activities include an exhibition of documents and photos.

A book compiled by many authors who are former officials of the HCM City committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and former members of political armed forces and student movements in the city; and a handbook introducing historical sites and architectural and art works in HCM City associated with the history of the offensive and uprising, will also debut.



These activities are expected to help young people understand more about the sacrifice and contribution of previous generations to the country and instill pride in the heroic history of Vietnam./.