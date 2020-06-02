Activities celebrating Vietnam Family Day held at cultural village
The Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is celebrating Vietnam Family Day 2020 (June 28) with a string of activities this June, the village’s management board said on June 2.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is celebrating Vietnam Family Day 2020 (June 28) with a string of activities this June, the village’s management board said on June 2.
The activities focus on the theme of ‘A festival for Families’, including folk games, a handwriting contest, children’s painting, and a reading space for both children and visitors.
There are also performances of traditional musical instruments and folklore music, along with traditional rituals of ethnic groups to be re-enacted.
Visitors will have an opportunity to learn more about the craft of weaving and the tourism potential and indigenous culture of the Gia Rai people in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
On June 28, the Raglai ethnic group in Ninh Thuan province will re-enact their traditional ritual to show filial piety. This ritual is not only observed within families but also among the entire community.
Besides, photos on the cultural activities of the Raglai people, indigenous specialties, and tourist products of the province’s Bac Ai district will be on display at the occasion./.
The activities focus on the theme of ‘A festival for Families’, including folk games, a handwriting contest, children’s painting, and a reading space for both children and visitors.
There are also performances of traditional musical instruments and folklore music, along with traditional rituals of ethnic groups to be re-enacted.
Visitors will have an opportunity to learn more about the craft of weaving and the tourism potential and indigenous culture of the Gia Rai people in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
On June 28, the Raglai ethnic group in Ninh Thuan province will re-enact their traditional ritual to show filial piety. This ritual is not only observed within families but also among the entire community.
Besides, photos on the cultural activities of the Raglai people, indigenous specialties, and tourist products of the province’s Bac Ai district will be on display at the occasion./.