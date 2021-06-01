Activities held for World Environment Day must meet anti-pandemic regulations
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has requested activities held as part of the Action Month for the Environment in response to World Environment Day on June 5 be organised in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Many supermarkets use banana leaves to replace plastic bags (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has requested activities held as part of the Action Month for the Environment in response to World Environment Day on June 5 be organised in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The slogans for this year’s action month include “The Earth needs us! Let’s unite against climate change”, “Let’s use utensils from recycled materials”, “Using green materials contributes to environmental protection”, and “Environmental pollution from the use of pesticides, single-use plastics, and non-biodegradable plastic bags”.
Seminars and talks on these issues should be held as videoconferences.
Relevant authorities and citizens are required to strengthen control over waste collection, transportation and treatment, use natural resources efficiently, and focus resources on addressing environmental pollution, building a circular economy, and combating plastic waste.
Mass media agencies are asked to step up communications on messages and activities in response to World Environment Day and to promote effective environmental protection and biodiversity conservation solutions.
Organisations, individuals, and businesses that make effective and practical contributions to the use of natural resources, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, sustainable consumption, and climate change response should be commended./.