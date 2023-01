– The High Command of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 held several activities on January 3-4 to bring the early Tet (Lunar New Year) atmosphere to residents in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong.The activities include visiting units of armed forces stationed in the district and presenting 165 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households, and disadvantaged students with good learning performances.A "Zero dong" market was also organised to assist residents on the occasion of Tet, which will take place later this month.These activities are bringing the warm affection of the mainland to soldiers and people on Bach Long Vi island on the threshold of the new year, and helping them protect the country’s sovereignty over sea and islands./.