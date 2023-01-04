Society History distortions in cinematographic activities subject to heavy fines Distortions of history in cinematographic activities will be subject to fines of 40 - 50 million VND (1,700 - 2,100 USD), according to a new decree of the Government.

Travel Good start for HCM City's tourism sector The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 3 announced that the locality welcomed roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, earning more than 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD).

Society Investigations into Viet A, rescue flight cases to be completed in January The Ministry of Public Security is striving to complete investigations into the Viet A and rescue flight cases in January, Chief of the Office of the ministry Lieut. Gen To An Xo informed the press during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 3.