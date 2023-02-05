An art performance at the event in Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia on February 4 held a get together on the occasion of Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



It drew the participation of officials and staff of the representative agencies of Vietnam in Malaysia, overseas Vietnamese, students, representatives of associations and delegations of Vietnamese people in the host country.



Addressing the event, Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh briefed the participants of the socio-economic situation of Vietnam in the past year.



Despite unpredictable developments of the world situation and numerous difficulties, Vietnam's economy grew over 8%, the highest in the past 10 years. The relationship between Vietnam and Malaysia has been increasingly consolidated and developed and the two sides agreed to continue to create conditions to further promote trade, investment, science and technology and innovation relations.



The diplomat highly appreciated the Vietnamese community in Malaysia who have always attached to the homeland and have various activities to contribute to help fellow countrymen. Anh said she hoped that they will stay united, have a better life, and to integrate well into their second homeland.

Anh also wished them a New Year of happiness and prosperity.



On behalf of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association, Tran Thi Chang said the association wants to receive more support from the embassy in the upcoming programmes when the two countries are about to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.



The same day, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney organised a programme named "Xuan Que Huong" (Homeland Spring 2023) which brought together members of representative agencies, business associations, student associations and hundreds of overseas Vietnamese in Australia.



Vietnamese Consul General in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Dang Thang affirmed that the relationship between the two countries has continuously developed strongly in the past 50 years, partly due to the significant contributions of the Vietnamese community in the host country - the "people's ambassadors" of Vietnam as Uncle Ho once said.



Participants at the event enjoyed Vietnamese traditional music performances as well as folk games which were believed to help younger generations understand more about cultural traditions of their homeland./.