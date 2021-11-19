Activities in Hanoi’s Old Quarter mark Cultural Heritage Day
A series of activities have been launched to honour and promote the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Ha Noi, on the occasion of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).
Wood carving artworks of Ang Phao traditional craft village in Thanh Oai district are on display (Photo: VNA)
At the opening ceremony of the series of events held at the capital city’s Old Quarter on November 19, wood carving artworks of Ang Phao traditional craft village in Thanh Oai district were introduced to the public.
The works, created with sophisticated techniques, help preserve the charms of Vietnamese fine arts and traditional wood carving over the time.
A photo exhibition on traditional crafts of Vietnam is also being held, featuring 60 entries of a contest on the same theme.
The opening ceremony also marked the start of culture-art activities honouring the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Hanoi at large and the Old Quarter in particular.
Of note, a ceremony to present awards to winners of an art contest on 60 years of Hoan Kiem district at the heart of Hanoi will take place on November 21.
Vice head of the management board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter Tran Thuy Lan said event-goers must follow COVID-19 preventive measures and the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.
They can also join the activities virtually via the Facebook page ‘Pho co Ha Noi’ (Hanoi Old Quarter).
The activities will run until December 15./.