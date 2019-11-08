Activities mark 60th anniversary of visits by Vietnamese, Indonesian late leaders
At the workshop on visits by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Various activities are taking place in Indonesia to mark the 60th anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Indonesia from February 27 to March 8, 1959, and the visit to Vietnam by Indonesian late President Sukarno from June 24 to 29 the same year.
These activities are held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Archives of Indonesia.
They include a photo exhibition, film screenings, art performances and a workshop on the friendship between the two late leaders as well as the Vietnam-Indonesia friendship.
In her opening remarks, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi highlighted the strategic significance of the meeting between the two Presidents, saying it has created a foundation for the fruitful relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia over the past 60 years.
Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said the meeting was beyond the normal diplomatic framework and has become a milestone in the history of both nations.
The official used the occasion to thank Megawati Sukarnoputri, late President Sukarno’s daughter, who is the fifth President of Indonesia and Chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, for her role as a witness of the two visits as well as her contributions to the friendship and partnership between the two countries.
Trung expressed his hope that the exhibition and workshop will help Vietnamese and Indonesian youths understand, preserve and contribute to promoting the bilateral relationship.
The exhibition, to last until November 18 in Jakarta, displays 60 photos by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the visits, milestones of the bilateral diplomatic ties and cooperation between the two countries across spheres.
After Jakarta, the photos are expected to be introduced to other localities like Bali, Yogyakarta and Bandung where President Ho Chi Minh visited during his stay in Indonesia./.