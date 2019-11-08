World Thailand’s rice subsidy scheme needs additional budget At least 2.6 billion baht (86.6 million USD) must be added to the subsidy scheme for rice farmers after the number of participants gets higher than expected, according to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives of Thailand (BAAC).

World Thailand cancels hundreds of flights during festival The Airports of Thailand (AoT) on November 8 announced that about 160 flights were either cancelled or rescheduled to prevent possible accidents from floating lanterns released during Loy Krathong Festival from November 10 – 12.

Society 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Hanoi The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and the ATM with dialogue partners will take place in Hanoi from November 14-15, according the Transport Ministry.