Soldiers of Vietnam's liberation forces in January 1971 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A wide range of activities will be held nationwide on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

A special art programme will take place at Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on July 26 night as part of the Road 9 Singing Festival co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the provincial People’s Committee and Thang Long Service and Communication JSC.

The programme features performances honouring patriotism as well as the great sacrifice of Vietnamese people to national liberation.

The triennial festival, which runs from July 20-25, brings together artists across the country, along with art troupes from Laos and Cambodia.

Within the framework of the festival, the organising board will present ten saving books to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and 200 gifts to invalids, sick soldiers and revolutionary contributors in Quang Tri.

Prior to the art programme, 800 local youths will light candles to pay tribute to martyrs at Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery - the resting place of over 10,000 soldiers who laid down their lives during the anti-US war.

A circus programme will also be held by the Vietnam Circus Federation in Hanoi from July 25-27 to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day.-VNA